Cubs’ Javy Baez announces the gender of baby (spoiler alert!)

Cubs infielder Javy Baez along with girlfriend Irmarie Marquez shared pictures from their gender reveal Monday on Twitter. | Courtesy of Javy Baez/Twitter

Whether it’s an incredible tag or catching his gum in the dugout, Cubs infielder Javy Baez does everything with a little extra pizazz. And his baby gender reveal announcement was no different.

Baez shared the pictures from his gender reveal party on Twitter Monday.

Spoiler alert: It’s a boy.

Baez looks overjoyed in the candid photos as blue balloons and confetti filled the air after they opened a box.

Perhaps we have a Javy Jr. on our hands?

Baez and girlfriend Irmarie Marquez announced last week that they were expecting. The couple hasn’t yet said what the due date is. Doctors can typically determine the gender of the baby at 18 to 20 weeks along.