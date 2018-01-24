Cubs’ Javy Baez makes baby announcement

Javy Baez and his girlfriend announced they are expecting a baby.

Cubs infielder Javy Baez along with girlfriend Irmarie Marquez announced on social media they are expecting a baby.

Baez posted three pictures Wednesday morning taken with Marquez and the message: “Una Bendición Más De Dios! Baby Báez Is Coming!!! What Do You Think Will Be? Boy or Girl ?” Translated it means, “Over a blessing from God.”

Marquez posted this message on her Instagram: “Gracias Dios Por Esta Hermosa Bendición.” Translation: “Thank God for this beautiful blessing.”

Baez, 25, wants people to guess if the baby will be a boy or girl. Either way, you can expect the child to be really good at the game of tag.

