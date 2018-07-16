Cubs’ Javier Baez batting leadoff for 2018 All-Star game: Check out the lineups

Cubs' Javier Baez will bat in the leadoff spot for the National League All-Star team on Tuesday. | Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

It’s showtime for Cubs’ Javier Baez.

The lineups for the American League and National League All-Star teams were announced Monday and the Cubs big-swinging second baseman will bat leadoff for the NL team on Tuesday.

Baez, who will join Kyle Schwarber in Monday’s Home Run Derby, is hitting .292 this season with 19 home runs and 72 RBI.

Along with Baez, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will start for the NL. He’ll bat ninth.

Meanwhile, Jose Abreu, the White Sox’ lone All-Star this season, will start at first base for the AL team and will bat eighth.

Abreu, who hasn't batted lower than fifth in 4.5 seasons with White Sox, batting eighth for AL. Looked like he was coming out of funk these last few days leading to All-Star Game. https://t.co/VBnAyDyIvG — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 16, 2018

Jon Lester is expected to attend Tuesday’s All-Star game in Washington D.C., but he won’t pitch since he threw 5 ⅓ innings in the Cubs’ 7-4 victory over the Padres on Sunday. Major League Baseball named Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke as Lester’s replacement last week.

For the second consecutive season, Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, and Chris Sale, who started the last two All-Star games, got the nod from their respective teams to start. This is the first time that same pitchers started in back-to back All-Star games since 1940 when Red Ruffins and Paul Derringer did.

Check out the starting lineups:

American League lineup

Mookie Betts, right fielder Jose Altuve, second baseman Mike Trout, centerfielder J.D. Martinez, designated hitter Jose Ramirez, third baseman Aaron Judge, left fielder Manny Machado, shortstop Jose Abreu, first baseman Salvado Perez, catcher

**Starting Pitcher: Chris Sale

National League lineup

Javier Baez, second baseman Nolan Arenado, third baseman Paul Goldschmidt, designated hitter Freddie Freeman, first baseman Matt Kemp, left fielder Bryce Harper, centerfielder Nick Markakis, right fielder Brandon Crawford, shortstop Willson Contreras, catcher

**Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer