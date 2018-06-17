Cubs’ Javy Baez leaves game with arm injury after being hit by pitch

ST. LOUIS — Cubs infielder Javy Baez left the game Sunday night against the Cardinals after being hit on the left elbow by a 90-mph pitch from right-hander Jack Flaherty in the third inning.

Baez, who leads the Cubs with 14 homers and is tied for the team lead with 46 RBI, remained on the ground for several minutes, holding his arm, as a trainer attended to him.

Manager Joe Maddon, during an in-game interview during the game broadcast, said the pitch hit Baez right on the elbow, and his hand went numb. Maddon said he didn’t think it was serious.

Baez started at shortstop for Addison Russell. Russell replaced Baez as a pinch runner.