Cubs’ Javy Baez pronounces himself ‘100 percent’ after slick-fielding comeback

MESA, Ariz. — Was his hamstring really injured, or was he simply dehydrated? In the grand scheme of Javy Baez’s extreme talent, does his ingestion of sugar drinks matter in the slightest? Why are we even talking about this?

None of it matters anymore — Baez is back.

Nine days after exiting a game with pain in his left hamstring, the Cubs second baseman took the field again in a game against the Indians at Sloan Park. His first defensive chance was a reminder of how much more fun it is when he’s around. Baez ranged roughly a mile and a half to his right and got his glove on a ball hit by Yonder Alonso, but it trickled away for a base hit.

It was merely a warmup for the real thing an inning later, when Baez pounced on Erik Gonzalez’s bullet up the middle, leapt off one foot, spun and nailed the speedy shortstop at first.

Javy Baez was back at it on Saturday. | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

Baez also lined a single to center on the first pitch of his second at-bat against Trevor Bauer and again made solid contact in this third and final time up.

“I feel great,” he said afterward. “I saw the ball good off the bat playing defense. Getting out of the box was good today. I’ve been running the bases early in the mornings, and everything has been good. I feel great now. No more sugar drinks, and a lot of water.

“I’m back to 100 percent.”

And now it’s onward into a season when Baez will have his biggest opportunity yet to ascend to a star level.

“Now that I don’t get that pressure that I don’t know if I’m going to play tomorrow or not, it’s going to help me a lot,” he said.

Speaking of “tomorrow”: Baez will get some innings at shortstop in Sunday’s split-squad game against the Indians.

