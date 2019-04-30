Just Sayin’: Think April was tough on Joe Maddon and the Cubs? Here comes May

With apologies for being indelicate: What kind of a moron would believe that Joe Maddon, Mr. 400 victories in four-plus seasons as Cubs manager — but without a contract beyond this season — is in danger of being fired?

You can’t see me, but I’m raising my hand.

I admit it: When the Cubs were a game into their early-April series in Milwaukee, having lost to the division-rival Brewers to fall to an almost shockingly bad 1-6, I texted longtime Sun-Times beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer with eight words of dunderheaded impudence:

“Is Joe going to make it back home?”

Joe Maddon and Addison Russell in more pleasant times — 2015. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

My esteemed colleague knew at the time that it was a misguided question. Everyone else should be able to recognize that by now, with the Cubs having climbed above .500 and their manager seemingly doing fine work. But not everyone recognizes it. There is plenty of Joe-must-go on Twitter, to name one particular cesspool.

“That’s just society,” Maddon said. “Everybody wants to fire everybody these days. And everybody’s got this soapbox to stand on because of the ability to use your fingertips and put a thought out there — [and] it could be totally unsubstantiated.”

Ah, but it has been a trying season already for the Cubs, hasn’t it? There were pitching problems out of the gate. There were big Bryzzo problems at the plate. The Cubs started so poorly, those dire preseason PECOTA forecasts gained instant credibility.

Though the Cubs have played good baseball for the last few weeks, they’re one bad series from stirring up worry. The division-leading Cardinals have the best record in the National League. The formidable Brewers are right there with the Cubs.

Maybe the best way to put it: All the Cubs have done thus far is survive April.

And May will be even more challenging, not merely because the Cardinals and Brewers each visit on the upcoming homestand. Some of you might’ve heard that Addison Russell could be rejoining the Cubs as soon as Friday. That development would be unpopular with a considerable slice of the fan base even if the controversial infielder’s presence didn’t muck things up for David Bote, Daniel Descalso and Ben Zobrist.

But, hey, at least Maddon is safe. You know, for now.

“Just noise,” he said of any notions to the contrary. “It’s just absolute, un-vetted, nonsensical noise.”

I’M JUST SAYIN’

The dark clouds over Wrigley Field early this week represented more than just the unseasonably miserable weather. They heralded the possible return of Russell from a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic-violence policy.

Put me down for a “too soon.”

Bringing Russell back at the earliest opportunity just doesn’t jibe with what president of baseball operations Theo Epstein has repeatedly said about not “getting ahead of the story” of Russell’s comeback. If there’s “no finish line” for Russell — if his conduct off the field is under permanent review by the Cubs — then the only sensible way to proceed is slowly, cautiously and with proper skepticism.

A trade would get the job done, too.

Otherwise, leave Russell at Class AAA Iowa for a while. Even that might be better than he deserves.

• It’s way too early in the season to form a hypothetical 2019 all-city all-star team, so let’s not waste another second. Javy Baez or Tim Anderson at shortstop? Kris Bryant or Yoan Moncada at third base? Anthony Rizzo or Jose Abreu at first base?

Getting cute and figuring out a way to put all six of them in the lineup is not allowed.

Discuss.

• I don’t know about you, but I’d sure be more comfortable if the Bears had a couple of kickers to choose from.

Wait, they have eight?

We’re looking at five unsigned kickers trying out at the Bears’ rookie minicamp this weekend, in addition to the three kickers — Elliott Fry, Redford Jones and Chris Blewitt — the team has under contract.

Might as well bring in three more and start a soccer team.

• If Cody Parkey has any sense of humor at all, he’s showing up to Halas Hall in disguise (Groucho Marx glasses always do the trick) and winning his old job back.

• Would anyone outside of Denver and Portland notice if the Nuggets and Trail Blazers blew off the rest of their pointless Western Conference semifinal series? Parkey has a better chance of converting to inside linebacker than either of those teams has of beating the Warriors-Rockets winner.

• The heart says Bucks in the East. The brain says Celtics. Translation, given my history of predictions: Bet the house on the Sixers.