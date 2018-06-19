Cubs’ Joe Maddon: Day-night schedule for doubleheader ‘wrong’

The Cubs have been through enough delays and postponements this year that they tend these days to casually let the rain roll off their backs and wait for the makeup game.

“All of that is just part of the game,” manager Joe Maddon said an hour or two before the noon start of Tuesday’s postponement-caused doubleheader.

But 15 hours at the ballpark just ahead of a day game Wednesday is another matter, he said.

“My only complaint is the split doubleheader. I don’t like it,” Maddon said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea to be here for a noon game and then another 7 o’clock game; I think that’s wrong. I don’t think there’s one player, manager or coach that thinks that’s a good idea.

“I’m not opposed to the doubleheader,” he added. “But just play concurrently. That gives the body a break. That permits us to have a more reasonable day, whereas guys are going to be here from 9 o’clock in the morning till probably midnight with a day game tomorrow.”

Of course, accommodating 80,000 separate tickets for the two games is the logistical issue that requires the split schedule. But it seems reasonable to think the start times could be moved closer – even significantly closer – than seven hours apart.

“And again, I’m not crying,” Maddon said. “It’s just true. It’s tough to do.”