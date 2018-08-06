Fan pens Cubs’ Joe Maddon adorable letter, prays for Yu Darvish to get better

If Yu Darvish finds himself off the disabled list soon, he has a young fan and her church director to thank.

A young fan, named Gracie, sent Cubs manager Joe Maddon a handwritten note, thanking him for giving her family the chance to spend a day at Wrigley Field.

Gracie encouraged Maddon to continue arguing with umpire Joe West. However, she expressed dislike for him getting ejected.

Gracie also wrote that she asked her Children’s Church director to pray for Darvish, who has been on the disabled list since May 26, in hopes that he returns to the Cubs’ rotation soon.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon received an adorable letter from a young fan. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The letter reads as the following:

Dear Joe, Thank you for sending our family out to Wrigley Field. By the way, I love watching you argue with Joe West. But I don’t like you getting egected (sic). Love, Gracie PS: I asked my Children’s Church director to pray for Yu Darvish because of his elbow. Then on Tuesday, he had no pain for a bullpen sesion (sic).

On Sunday, Maddon shared Gracie’s letter on Twitter and revealed that Gracie is the sister of 8-year-old cancer survivor Ozzie Goldman. Maddon hosted the Goldmans in Chicago this past weekend as part of his Respect 90 foundation.