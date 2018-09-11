Cubs shake off pitching concerns, tightening race to beat Brewers 3-0

“Just one question,” Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. was asked as he leaned into his locker to pick up his practice shoes before Tuesday’s game against the Brewers.

“No, I’m not panicking,” he said on cue, without so much as lifting his eyes from the task at hand.

What, these guys panic?

The red-hot Brewers handed the Cubs a one-run loss Monday to trim their division lead to one game. Their ace, Jon Lester, left that game with a tight lower back that still bugged him Tuesday afternoon. And nobody knows what the Cubs will get from their bullpen on a given night.

If there was ever a moment during this four-year competitive window to entertain a moment of panic, it was this one, with 19 games left in the season, their road-weary legs still shaky and no idea when their next off day will come.

“Conditions are not always ideal,” Cubs veteran Ben Zobrist said. “But there’s no crying in baseball.”

And then the Cubs took advantage of two errors and their only hit in the first six innings of the game to score twice in the second and hang on for a 3-0 victory over the Brewers to push their National League Central lead back out to two games, with one game left against the Brewers this season, on Wednesday night.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo said the Cubs’ playoff experience and four years together with the same core give the Cubs the kind of calm confidence to deal with the heat of the moment.

“We can continue to get punched in the face and we’ll take the blows,” he said. “And then we’ll be ready to play [the next day] no matter what happens.”

They may want to put the gloves up and maybe consider a clinch till the next bell.

Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, the Brewers don’t appear to be going anywhere any time soon. The Cardinals remain only 3½ games out. And Lester’s status for his next start is uncertain.

“They have really good drugs and good doctors, and I’ll be fine,” said Lester, who joked with reporters while talking about a back issue that still needed treatment and resolution. “The way I feel today, it’s not great, but I wouldn’t imagine missing any time.”

The other wrinkle in the Cubs’ schedule that raises the potential anxiety level is Thursday’s scheduled makeup in Washington of Sunday’s rainout against the Nationals. With Hurricane Florence in the vicinity, that game could get pushed back to Oct. 1, pending Wednesday’s forecast.

If the Cubs play Thursday, Lester’s spot comes up again Saturday. If they don’t, they can manipulate his schedule to push him back as far as Sept. 19 before needing to consider an alternative.

“That would be something to consider,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But once we pass that moment we’ll sit down and consider it. Let’s just wait a little bit longer.”

At the very least, the Cubs face the kind of final-stretch sprint they have not experienced in four years of contention.

“There’s no question that the character in the clubhouse and the mettle of certain people here is what we need,” Zobrist said. “We’ve seen it happen the last few years and we rose to the occasion before, so I think we’re in a good spot.”

Definitely not a spot for panicking, Almora said — no matter how much different this home stretch might look from the outside.

“Nothing changes,” Almora said. “There’s a few more cameras, a lot more media people. But it’s got that good feel, that feel of playoff baseball. And that’s what we play for. That’s where we want to be; we want to be in this situation where we’re competing for a World Series.

“It’s a good problem to have.”

Meanwhile, Cubs starter Jose Quintana is pitching his best at the ideal time of the season – improving to 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his last five starts with 6 2/3 strong innings against the Brewers.

Quintana has made a season out of facing the Brewers this year, becoming the first Cub to ever face the Brewers six times in the same season.

He allowed only one hit until the seventh, when a leadoff single and two-walk brought out the pitching coach for a quick visit. Pinch-hitter Hernan Perez followed with an infield hit to load the bases, and Quintana was done at 108 pitches.

Justin Wilson took over and struck out pinch-hitter Manny Pina on three pitches to end the threat.

Quintana improved to 4-1 against the Brewers this season with a 2.17 ERA in 37 1/3 innings.