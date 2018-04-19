Cubs’ Jon Lester embraces critics — then answers them in 8-5 win over Cards

If you want to get concerned about the way the Cubs have played early in this on-again, off-again season, don’t let any smart-guy “insiders” tell you it’s a knee-jerk reaction to small, early sample sizes.

In fact, Cubs ace Jon Lester has your back on that one.

“Everybody has the right to react,” the left-hander said after pitching six impressive innings to beat the Cardinals 8-5 on Thursday at Wrigley Field. “We haven’t pitched very well. I’m not going to speak for the hitters; I don’t like to cross that line. But we’ve had some really good offensive games, and our pitching staff as a whole hasn’t stepped up.”

In fact, until Lester’s two-hit, seven-strikeout performance, in which he didn’t allow an earned run, the starting rotation’s collective ERA was 5.31 three full turns into the season.

Until the Cubs’ strung together nine hits – seven of them singles – for six runs in the first two innings, the hitting had been big-hit feast or strikeout famine much of the early going, including three shutout losses and a 17-inning game that produced one Cub run.

Seven of those nine hits in the first two innings were driven up the middle or shot to the opposite field – with four more of those among the five other hits the Cubs produced the rest of the game.

“Keep your launch angles. Keep your exit velocities,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Give me a good at-bat. Those were good at-bat.”

Of course, that approach has been the age-old wisdom hitters have used for decades with the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field – even if it looked conspicuously new to this group.

And as they head to usually hitter-friendly Coors Field for the next three games, it’s a coin-toss proposition whether any of that hitting style will persist into the road trip.

But for one day at least, the sun finally, literally shone on the Cubs at Wrigley, and they took advantage.

Even slow-starting Anthony Rizzo, who spent almost two weeks sidelined by a sore back delivered three hits (and a walk), nearly doubling the .097 season average he took into the game.

“He’s getting close to hitting his weight now,” Maddon cracked.

Said Rizzo: “At least I’m hitting over my fiancée’s weight. It’s like a baby when their neck gets strong enough they can start to roll over. I’m not even talking about crawling … I’ll be rolling over soon.”

Rolling? Look for hot-hitting Javy Baez to return to the No. 2 spot in the order, where Maddon put him “to add energy to the top of the order.”

Baez committed two errors on a throw and a muffed popup, and threw away another ball that wasn’t officially an error. But he also tripled the other way in the first, singled the other way in the second and finished off a 10-for-29 (.345) that included five homers among eight extra-base hits.

“I tried not to get excited because I was hitting two, but that’s one of my goals to end up there [near] the top of the lineup,” he said. “I’ve been hitting good. I actually haven’t been playing good defense. I’m just going back to work on my defense, and keep doing the same thing at the plate.”

Meanwhile, get concerned and scrutinize the early part of the season, said Lester – who expects things to improve with a more regular schedule once the weather stabilizes.

“As media, as a fan base that expects a lot out of guys, no, I don’t think that’s a kneejerk reaction,” he said. “Can we play better baseball? Yes. Can we pitch better? Yes. Can we play defense better? Yes.

“But that’s just a lack of playing, a lack of routine, a lot of consistency in this early go. That’s not an excuse. But I think once guys get back to their routines, everything will iron itself out.”