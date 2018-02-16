Cubs’ Jon Lester: Free agent freeze ‘alarming,’ big revenues ‘there to be spent’

MESA, Ariz. – Collusion?

The Cubs pitcher who signed what was then the biggest contract in franchise history barely three years ago doesn’t go that far.

But Jon Lester called this winter’s free agent market “alarming,” and used words like “crazy” and “ridiculous” to describe the slow crawl that has left most of the biggest-name players still unsigned the week spring training camps opened across Florida and Arizona.

“I don’t know behind closed doors what’s being said, what’s not being said,” Lester said Friday during his first conversation with media this spring.

Lester

“It’s just alarming,” he added. “We’re not talking about middle relievers with 5 ERAs. We’re talking about big guys.”

The Cubs’ six-year, $126 million deal they closed with Yu Darvish a week ago was only the second free agent contract of the winter at more than three years and represented the highest annual value. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain signed a five-year, $80 million deal with the Brewers late last month.

Among those still available are Cubs’ free agent starter Jake Arrieta, National League saves leader Greg Holland and the top projected free agent hitter when the offseason began, J.D. Martinez.

“There’s no reason why Jake Arrieta or JD Martinez or any of these guys should have to sign a one-year deal. That’s ridiculous,” Lester said. “There’s too much money in the game. The money’s going up. Our game’s not suffering at all. There’s money to be spent and for whatever reason it’s not being spent.

“It’s just alarming that we have so many guys that don’t have jobs. …I don’t understand it. Selfishly, I’m glad I’m not in that situation. But for those guys it’s got to be hard.”

If any player should know how flush the game is with cash in recent years, it’s Lester, who was hotly pursued by at least four teams before signing a six-year, $155 million deal with the Cubs. The Giants even offered more guaranteed total money ($168 million but over seven years).

Then a few weeks after Lester’s big deal, Max Scherzer signed a then-record seven-year, $210 million contract with the Nationals. A year later, David Price broke that record with a seven-year, $217 million deal to pitch for Lester’s old team, the Red Sox.

Is this really all about teams keeping their “powder dry” for the top talents in next year’s market, such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado? Is it about teams all making similar decisions independently, simultaneously to either (1) commit to below-luxury-tax payroll thresholds (Dodgers, Yankees, Cubs, etc.) or, (2) essentially drop out of the market altogether because they’re tanking (White Sox, Marlins, Pirates, etc.)?

Or is it possible even part of the reason for the slowest free agent market in history is caused by collusive actions by the teams?

“There’s nothing to it,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said last month when asked about collusion within the market.

But this much is certain: When you include the revenues from major league baseball’s recent $1.6 billion sale to Disney of a stake in its digital and streaming operation (BAMTech), MLB has grown to a $12 billion industry, according to insiders.

That’s up from $8 billion (according to Forbes) just five years ago – an increase of 50 percent.

Average player salaries have risen over that time as well. But when commissioner Rob Manfred said this week that, “salaries are growing in line with revenues,” he simply was not telling the truth by almost any measure.

The players’ percentage share of the revenue pie has actually decreased over the past two decades, according to multiple analyses in recent years — by more than 15 percent from its peak in the early 2000s. This year’s free agent market doesn’t figure to add any credibility to Manfred’s contention.

Manfred was the same one who claimed before the 2016 season that teams weren’t tanking, and that it wasn’t a concern for MLB going forward.

Broadcaster CJ Nitkowski, the cerebral former big-league pitcher, tweeted his thoughts on the market Friday: “Impressive by MLB teams driving the price of a league average FA starter down to about $8 million a year. Especially when you consider back in 2006 Gil Meche signed a 5/$55M with KC.”

What’s this year’s market pace suggest for next year’s big-ticket guys? Lester doesn’t think Machado or Harper are going to linger into February.

But can he imagine those $400 million predictions being made just a few months ago?

“The money that’s being made on the other side in the game, absolutely,” Lester said. “I think people are forgetting where a lot of that money is actually going to. It’s there to be spent, and it’s not being spent right now.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub