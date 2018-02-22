Cubs’ Jon Lester impresses manager in what could be Opening (Day) salvo

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs manager Joe Maddon was so impressed watching Jon Lester pitch to Cubs hitters in practice Thursday that he told him afterward:

“Man, you could have been pitching the first game of the season today the way you looked.”

Opening Day?

“He could have been,” Maddon said.

The manager isn’t ready to announce his Opening Day starter decision until he talks to all his starters, but the matchups the first two weeks suggest Lester is the likely choice for the opener in Miami, lining him up for the home opener against Pittsburgh on April 9, and lining presumptive No. 2 starter Yu Darvish for the series opener against the Brewers April 5.

For now, the important thing for Lester and the Cubs is that he looks fully recovered from the lat injury that compromised the end of last season and is thinking of a bounce-back season entering the back half of that six-year deal he signed before 2015.

“Go back to the first day he was here a couple years ago. Didn’t today look better than that?” Maddon said. “I’m probably seeing the best version of Jon that I’ve witnessed as a person, how he goes about his business.”

Maddon said Lester is more vocal and emphatic in pitchers and catchers meetings this spring, carrying himself more as a leader in camp.

“He was hurt a little bit in the beginning when he first arrived [in 2015]. And conversationally, he wasn’t settled here,” Maddon said. “He was just coming from another spot with high expectations, a big contract.

“He’s definitely really comfortable in his Cubs skin right now.”

For openers

All 30 major league teams have been given Stoneman Douglas High School caps to wear for pregame work Friday and Saturday as exhibition seasons open in Florida and Arizona, to honor the victims in the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., last week.

Teams were told they can switch back to their regular caps for the games, but the Cubs plan to wear the school caps during their games Friday against the Brewers and Saturday in their exhibition home opener against the Rangers.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is a Stoneman Douglas alum and flew home to be with friends and family in the community in the aftermath of the shooting.

The game-worn hats will be auctioned through Cubs Authentics and Cubs Charities.

