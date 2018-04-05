Cubs’ Jon Lester looks ready for the playoffs — at least the NBA playoffs

MILWAUKEE – Sure, the Cubs broke out the bats. And they got the start they wanted to this first “big series” of the season, with an 8-0 victory over the Brewers in the series opener.

But for significance in the bigger picture, check out the textbook bounce pass Jon Lester executed to Kris Bryant on Thursday night – just in time for the NBA playoffs.

It was the “Jordan to Pippen bounce pass” Lester had worked on all spring with infield coach Brian Butterfield as a way to overcome his yips throwing to bases.

With Brewers base runner Ryan Braun trying to get in Lester’s head and make him look foolish in the first inning, Lester first held the ball and watched as Braun stole second without a throw, to the plate or a base.

Lester pitched six scoreless against the Brewers -- and threw out Ryan Braun at third base.

Then Braun tried to take third the same way, walking to a huge lead and taking off. This time Lester stepped toward third and threw a one-hopper to Bryant that nabbed Braun by a foot to end the inning – then stared down the Braun.

Message delivered?

The Brewers didn’t have a bona fide chance to try Lester again after the Cubs scored three in the top of the third to take a lead that Lester made stand through six scoreless innings.

Whether that set a tone for Lester in what amounted to a bounce-back start after his dud in the season opener last week, it may well have set a tone for how teams may approach him on the bases going forward.

Lester’s inability and reluctance to throw to the bases have been an issue since leaving the American League to sign with the Cubs before the 2015 season, and the Brewers have been the most aggressive team trying to exploit his weakness.

It was one of the benefits to the Cubs’ early pitching schedule, which had Lester missing this four-game series against the Brewers – until Tuesday’s rainout in Cincinnati forced him into Thursday’s series opener.

“There’s only so much we can do,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game of the Brewers’ potential to run on Lester. “The main weapon would be to try to keep certain people off base. If you don’t do that, then you have to go to plan B.

“But I think you’re setting yourself up for a fall. Just do what you can do. The stuff we’ve practiced, stuff that everybody’s comfortable with.”

That would be what Butterfield and Lester call the “Jordan to Pippen bounce pass.” Lester said even early in March he was comfortable with the method as he continued to try to perfect it, after having experimented some with bouncing the ball to Rizzo.

“I don’t care what it looks like,” he said. “I don’t care if it bounces 72 times over there; an out’s an out.”

Of course, it helped on this night that he never had more than one runner on base at a given time – allowing just three hits and the lone two-out walk to Braun in the first during his six innings of work.

It also helped that Lester had a 5-0 lad by the time he took the mound in the third.

If the throw to third wasn’t a tone-setter, the victory in the first game of the year between the division’s top two finishers a year ago might have been, at least for the weekend.

“This is a big series,” said veteran Ben Zobrist, who delivered two hits Thursday. “Even though this is the first we’re playing them all year, it’s four games, and we want to get things going right.”

Before the All-Star break this time around, Zobrist said. The Brewers led the Cubs by 5 ½ games in the division at the break last year, before the Cubs’ finished strong.

“You have two teams with high aspirations,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “They’re expecting to win the division, and we’re expecting to win the division. And the Cardinals expect to win. Obviously, it’s early. On either end it’s not going to be the end of the world. But it’s fun to play them.”

Javy Baez reached five times in this one, including on a two-run single for the game’s first two runs; Willson Contreras raced four times, including three hits; and Jason Heyward came off the bench to add a two-run homer in the ninth.

The Brewers suffered a second big injury blow this week. One day after outfielder Christian Yelich was said to be “day-to-day” with an oblique injury, Brewers closer Corey Knebel collapsed on the mound after throwing a pitch in the ninth Thursday.

He grabbed his left groin area in pain and had to be helped slowly off the field. The exact nature of the injury and its severity were not immediately known.