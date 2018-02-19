Cubs’ Jon Lester on MLB efforts to speed up pace of play: ‘Terrible’

MESA, Ariz. – Count at least one significant Cubs pitcher among the high-profile players in baseball who don’t like baseball’s latest efforts to speed up the pace of play in games.

“It’s a terrible idea,” Jon Lester said even before the changes became official. “It’s all terrible.”

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced rules and policy changes that include speeding up pitching changes and, most conspicuously – and controversial – limiting mound visits without a pitching change to six per nine innings. That includes visits from teammates on the field, including the catcher.

“I get the mound-visit thing,” said Lester, whose catcher, Willson Contreras, might make more trips to the mound than any other catcher in the league. “But also what people that aren’t in the game don’t understand is there’s so much technology now, there’s so many cameras on the field, that every stadium now has a camera on the catcher’s crotch. So they know the signs before you even get there.

Lester

“Now we’ve got Apple watches,” Lester added. “Now we’ve got people being accused of sitting in a tunnel [trying to steal signs]. There’s reasons behind the mound visit. He’s not just coming out there asking what time I’m going to dinner or, `How you feeling?’ There’s reasons behind everything, and I think if you take that away, it takes away from the beauty of the baseball game.”

Asked about potential pace-of-play changes a few days ago, manager Joe Maddon deferred saying whether he favored or was opposed to them, “because I always get in trouble when I comment on pace of the game,” he said.

But he said the Cubs already have a process for switching signs and communicating without a visit to the mound, though they might have to step that up significantly under the new rules.

“It’s probably going to have to be a little bit more sophisticated or maybe even [used] more times,” he said. “We can do that.”

Meanwhile, Lester continues to shake his head at the increasing number of changes MLB has imposed in recent years as the length of average games has gone well beyond three hours and continues to grow.

“The beautiful thing about our sport is there’s no time,” he said. “Fans know what they’re getting themselves into when they go to a game. It’s going to be a three-hour game. You may have a game that’s two hours or two hours, 15 minutes. Great. Awesome. You may have a game that’s four hours. That’s the beautiful part of it.

“Every game has a flow, and I feel that’s what makes it special. If you want to go to a timed event, go to a timed event. I’m sorry I’m old school about it, but baseball’s been played the same way for a long time and now we’re trying to add time [restrictions] to it. And I think we’re missing something somewhere.”

