Cubs’ Jon Lester to face Dodgers’ Rich Hill in Sunday’s Game 2 of NLCS

What, Jon Lester worried? That's not how this guy rolls. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

LOS ANGELES — Jon Lester will start Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers here on Sunday, the Cubs announced.

Four days after pitching nearly four innings of relief in the Cubs’ Game 4 loss to the Nationals at Wrigley Field, Lester will go back to work against the Dodgers, who lost to the Cubs in both of Lester’s starts in last year’s NLCS.

Lester will oppose fellow lefty Rich Hill, a former Cubs draft pick who pitched for the North Siders from 2005-08. Hill, a 12-game winner in each of the last two seasons, shut out the Cubs for six innings in the Dodgers’ 6-0 Game 3 victory.

