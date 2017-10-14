Cubs’ Jon Lester to face Dodgers’ Rich Hill in Sunday’s Game 2 of NLCS

LOS ANGELES — Jon Lester will start Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers here on Sunday, the Cubs announced.

Four days after pitching nearly four innings of relief in the Cubs’ Game 4 loss to the Nationals at Wrigley Field, Lester will go back to work against the Dodgers, who lost to the Cubs in both of Lester’s starts in last year’s NLCS.

“I’m not worried about [the relief],” Lester said. “I mean, it’s just kind of work in between. Just got to do it in the game as opposed to on the side. So I don’t think it’s a problem. This time of year, you have to adjust and figure it out. We’ll do that tomorrow.”

Lester will oppose fellow lefty Rich Hill, a former Cubs draft pick who pitched for the North Siders from 2005-08. Hill, a 12-game winner in each of the last two seasons, shut out the Cubs for six innings in the Dodgers’ 6-0 Game 3 victory.

“Any time you get the opportunity to play and compete against the best, I think it’s something that everybody who is a competitor wants to do,” Hill said. “You want to challenge yourself against the best, and they’re the defending champions — and that’s the club that we wanted to play and the team that we want to beat to get to the next step, which is the World Series.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com