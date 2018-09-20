Cubs’ Jose Quintana not your father’s Buick — or anybody else’s

The comparison still grates on Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana two months later. And it still irritates teammates to think about it.

A Buick?

‘‘I don’t know why he had to say that, exactly,’’ Quintana said with the help of a team translator. ‘‘But it was inconsequential, really, because I’m here to do my job and I know what I’m made of and I know what I bring to the table and what I bring to this team.’’

He will bring it to the South Side for the first time Friday since the White Sox traded him to the Cubs in July 2017 for top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease. And he looks like a pitcher on an October mission as he prepares to face his former team in the opener of a three-game series. He is 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in his last six starts.

Quintana makes his first start on the South Side Friday since the White Sox traded him to the Cubs last year in a widely debated -- often criticized trade.

It was that trade — specifically the price the Cubs paid — that prompted sports broadcaster David Kaplan to suggest, as Quintana struggled, that the Cubs got a Buick when they thought they were trading for a Mercedes.

The widely repeated and debated comparison angered catcher Willson Contreras enough that he fired back on social media.

‘‘I’m not making any bones about it: I was upset and I was mad because a lot of people don’t understand what it takes and what you have to do to go out there every fifth day and be on that pitcher’s mound and get the work done,’’ Contreras said through the translator.

‘‘I don’t think it was the right way of going about that because [Quintana] does work hard and he does add a lot of value to this team.’’

If the criticism resonated a little more in the clubhouse than other barbs players regularly get, maybe it’s because Quintana is especially respected by teammates for his work ethic, competitiveness and durability. Or maybe it’s because the Cubs didn’t expect an ace and think Quintana has been roughly the pitcher they envisioned.

Or maybe it’s because some in the clubhouse wondered whether such an objectification would have been directed at a player without the cultural and language difference.

‘‘It’s kind of strange,’’ one teammate said.

Kaplan, a long-respected multimedia analyst and reporter, said it’s all about performance, with the same standards applied across the board — whether it’s Washington-born Jon Lester and his $155 million contract or Colombia native Quintana’s return on a trade.

‘‘I would hope that I would be honest, no matter who the player is,’’ Kaplan said. ‘‘I think people who have watched me for as many years as I’ve been on the air here — or listened to me — know that I try to be honest as much as I can to the best of my ability. I simply call it as I see it.

‘‘In the end, the numbers are what the numbers are. If it’s Kyle Hendricks, Anthony Rizzo, Jose Quintana, Willson Contreras, I’m going to try to the best of my ability to call it as I see it.’’

What’s certain is that the Cubs have seen the value in Quintana from the moment his rare 30-starts-a-year consistency and 3½ years of club control landed in their rotation at the All-Star break last season.

‘‘It’s more than what he does on the mound for this team,’’ Hendricks said. ‘‘He’s always working. And he’s got a purpose to everything he does. And it’s really evident, even talking to him, and I think that’s something that rubs off on the rest of us.

‘‘And then when you see it show up with him making 30-plus starts year in and year out, it’s pretty unbelievable.”

When Quintana takes the mound Friday, it will mark his sixth consecutive season with 30 starts. There aren’t 10 pitchers in the majors who can make that claim.

Among those who aren’t on the list are Zack Greinke, Corey Kluber, Justin Verlander, Cole Hamels, Chris Sale, Felix Hernandez and Madison Bumgarner.

‘‘I’m not thinking about who won a trade that I was involved in,’’ Quintana said. ‘‘I know I was in the middle of it. I know it was a huge trade. But I’m just trying to do my job, and that’s trying to help this team win a championship.’’