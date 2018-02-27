Cubs jump on Fulmer early in White Sox’ loss

MESA, Ariz. — Carson Fulmer, vying for a job as a fifth starter, gave up four runs in the first inning in his first spring outing, and the White Sox fell to the crosstown rival Cubs 6-5 in a Cactus League game Tuesday.

Matt Davidson belted his second homer for the Sox (3-2), who had won their previous three games.

A positive spin: Fulmer faced 11 batters, allowed five hits with plenty of hard contact — including a leadoff homer to center by Ian Happ — walked one and hit a batter, but he said he was pleased with the outing.

“I was able to pound the strike zone,” Fulmer said. “I got ahead of a lot of hitters. With two strikes, I tried to be a little too fine. A lot of positives.”

Fulmer, a 2015 first-round draft pick who has had his ups and downs since then, went 2-0 with a 1.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts over his last four starts in 2017. He said he was “flying open” in his delivery and caught too much of the plate with some of his pitches Tuesday.

Lefty Hector Santiago (five scoreless innings over two outings), who may build a case for himself as a starter, relieved Fulmer and retired all eight Cubs he faced, including four on strikeouts.

Hot start for Davidson: DH Matt Davidson hit his second spring homer, this one against lefty Dario Alvarez. He’s 5-for-10 with seven RBI.

Prospect watch: Outfielder Luis Robert played the second half of the game in center field and reached base in both plate appearances, lining a single through the left side and drawing a walk. He had no great challenges in center but handled the routine plays without incident.

This and that: Left fielder Nicky Delmonico overran a short fly charging in in left in the first, appearing to misjudge a ball in the sun. As a result, three of the four runs scored against Fulmer were unearned. Delmonico had the bat going, though, with a 3-for-3 afternoon including a double … Avisail Garcia misplayed a single into two bases. … Jeanmar Gomez struck out two Cubs and has five Ks in two innings of spring work. … Xavier Cedeno, Connor Walsh and Chris Volstad also had scoreless outings. … Danny Farquahar wasn’t as fortunate, giving up three hits and two runs and recording one out.

On deck: Rangers at White Sox, Glendale, Matt Moore vs. Lucas Giolito, 2:05, whitesox.com