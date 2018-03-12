Cubs’ Justin Wilson — remember him? — looks to put ’17 ‘aberration’ behind him

MESA, Ariz. – Asked the other day about his options in the ninth inning if closer Brandon Morrow needs a day off, Cubs manager Joe Maddon rattled off five names, casually including Justin Wilson.

Wait, what?

“I’m going to tell you right now – he’s going to have a great year,” the manager said.

Great year. Wilson? The guy who walked the first batter he faced as a Cub, gave up a run-scoring double two batters later, added a wild pitch, and by the end of the season had 19 walks, a 5.09 ERA in 17 2/3 innings as a Cub and no apparent confidence.

Justin Wilson.

The hard-throwing left-hander, who was Detroit’s closer and considered a key acquisition when the Cubs got him in a trading deadline deal, pitched maybe three innings of consequence down the stretch and wasn’t trusted enough to make the roster for the National League Championship Series.

“It didn’t really go how I expected it or how I think anyone else expected it,” said Wilson, who had a 2.68 ERA with Detroit before the trade, and 13 saves in 2 ½ months as closer – and a WHIP under 1.00. “It didn’t start out well. I tried to make a lot of different changes to just get some good feel back. But it was an uphill battle.

“You try to reset and try different things, and I really just had to go out there and compete with what I had and I felt like I did well with that, but it wasn’t always my best. Luckily these guys were really good and picked me up.”

By the time the Cubs signed Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek this winter to lengthen the bullpen, Wilson had become an afterthought in most analyses of the Cubs’ pitching strengths. By the start of camp it’s doubtful many in Chicago were thinking much of him at all.

“Believe me, they’re going to be thinking about him,” pitching coach Jim Hickey said. “I think pretty quickly, too, because I’d be very surprised if he didn’t just replicate the success he’s had in the past.”

That’s the thing about Wilson. He’s an uncommon power lefty – flashing upper-90s velocity – with a 3.20 career ERA before last summer’s trade.

And he’s probably the most under-the-radar pitcher on the staff this spring relative to his larger track record.

“I just think you come over, and it’s a very big deal, and you’re considered a pretty big piece of the puzzle and you go out there and struggle a little bit and then you want to do nothing more than to do better,” Hickey said, “so you put a little pressure on yourself. And then it doesn’t go well again, and those kind of things have a tendency to snowball.”

“With his ability to hit the reset button in the offseason, I think he’s going to be fine. I consider that last half of last season more of an aberration than any kind of a trend or anything.”

He certainly looks sharper so far this spring. He hasn’t walked a batter in four outings, and when he gave up a one-out, solo homer run to Sean Murphy Sunday, it was the first run he’d allowed. He retired the next two batters.

“It’s nice to get a fresh start,” said Wilson, who has lowered his leg kick on his delivery this spring to help with command. “I’m glad to at least feel like I’m back in the right spot, and I just want to keep improving.”

And if this spring glimpse is a sign of Wilson’s return to career form, what becomes the impact on an already deep bullpen?

“It would be spectacular,” Maddon said.

Said teammate Justin Grimm: “Everybody in this clubhouse knows that when he’s on, he’s got that electric fastball. Once he gets rolling he could be dangerous.”

He might even remind some people that the Cubs considered him a potential 2018 closer when they traded for him.

“I wasn’t myself last year,” he said. “So, yeah, I would think that would surprise some people. But I also think the Cubs brought me over for a reason, and they know I can pitch well.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com