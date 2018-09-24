Franchise grown spurt? Cubs to keep champagne on ice until bigger prize in grasp

The Cubs arrived at Wrigley Field on the brink of franchise history Monday afternoon.

Not that anyone could tell.

Not that any of them had any idea.

It didn’t happen Monday night, in large part because of a 5-1 loss to the Pirates, but sometime in the next day or two, the Cubs should clinch a fourth consecutive postseason appearance for the first time in history – without a drop of champagne in sight.

Daniel Murphy congratulates Cole Hamels after Hamels hit his second career home run Monday for the Cubs' only run in a 5-1 loss to the Pirates.

Pop a cork for the imminent playoff clincher – ahead of the division clincher the Cubs have in their sights?

“I don’t know,” manager Joe Maddon said before Monday’s series opener against the Pirates. “I’m not worried about it.”

But the fact is no champagne-and-goggles postgame celebration was planned for a potential postgame clincher Monday (or Tuesday for that matter).

And that spoke volumes about the transformation the past four seasons of a franchise that spent 40 years celebrating a 1969 team that didn’t even make the playoffs.

“I think the standard for every organization is getting to that place where playing baseball in October is something that is assumed and not celebrated,” Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said. “You never take it for granted. But at the same time, I’m happy in four years that it’s come to that, that no one’s talking about that possibility tonight.”

In fact, this will mark the first time the Cubs have clinched a playoff berth and didn’t cover the clubhouse in plastic and spray it with beer and champagne.

In 2015, the wild card was their only avenue to the playoffs, sparking a wild celebration for their first postseason berth under the current ownership and front office regime.

Each of the last two years, the division clincher was the initial playoff-berth clincher.

With their magic number at five for clinching the division this year as they entered Monday, the Cubs needed a victory over the Pirates and a Rockies loss to the Phillies to assure no worse than the wild card.

“I want to win Monday,” Maddon said before the game. “I want to win a division; that would be No. 2. Whatever it takes to do those two things, I’m in.”

Eight players remain on the roster from the Cubs’ 2015 postseason roster, including the 2016 MVP (Kris Bryant), potential 2017 MVP (Javy Baez) and the Cubs’ likely Games 1 and 2 playoff starters this year (Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks).

“What we always talked about was getting to a place where the more times you can make the postseason, the more chances you have to win the World Series,” Hoyer said.

That’s why Monday night’s starter has been in a Cubs uniform the last two months – Cole Hamels pitching six innings in his 11th start for the Cubs.

Hamels gave up a two-run homer to Francisco Cervelli with two out in the first for the only earned runs he allowed. He also gave up an unearned run in the sixth on a two-out double by Jose Osuna after Cervelli reached second on an infield hit and throwing error.

For Hamels it was a strong rebound effort from his seven-run, two-homer outing in a 9-0 loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona last week. After allowing no home runs in his first seven outings, he has allowed six in his last four.

By the time he left the game he had accounted for the Cubs’ only run – on a blast over the center field wall leading off the third inning for his second career home run. It was his first since 2012.

That was the only run allowed by Pirates ace Jameson Taillon in seven innings of work Monday night.