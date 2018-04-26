Cubs’ Kris Bryant to miss third straight game, left out of lineup vs. Brewers

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hasn't played a game since he was hit by a pitch on Sunday. | Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Third baseman Kris Bryant has been left out of the Cubs’ lineup as they returned home to Wrigley Field Thursday to host the Milwaukee Brewers.

If you’re keeping track, this is the third consecutive game Bryant has been held out of the lineup since he was hit by a 96-mph fastball from the Rockies’ German Marquez in the first inning Sunday in Denver.

The Cubs said Bryant’s situation is status quo right now. He is expected to meet with the team’s trainer Thursday afternoon.

Bryant, who previously told team officials he felt fine, participated in pregame work under the supervision of a trainer Tuesday. He sought out the Indians’ doctor to get another opinion on his condition Wednesday, but remains under evaluation.

Bryant had a cut above his left eye but doesn’t have a concussion, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

“I really anticipate good soon,” Maddon said Wednesday. “If anything went the other way, I’d be really surprised.”

Here’s Thursday’s full lineup below: