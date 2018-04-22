Cubs’ Kris Bryant hit in head by pitch, passes initial concussion tests

DENVER — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was hit on the front of the helmet by a pitch from German Marquez and left the game in the first inning Sunday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

The Cubs said Bryant was examined for possible concussion and so far “passed all tests” and will continue to be evaluated. He suffered a small cut near his left eye, caused by his sunglasses.

“He has shown no signs of a concussion,” the Cubs said, emphasizing continued monitoring.

Bryant remained on his feet after being hit but seemed unsteady, and eventually left slowly with the help of staff.

David Bote replaced Bryant as a pinch runner at first base and in the field at third.

The Cubs have a scheduled day off Monday in Cleveland.

After Bryant was hit, both hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines were ejected by home plate umpire Cory Blaser for their reactions in the dugout.