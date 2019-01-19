Cubs’ Kris Bryant ignites heated smack-talk exchange with rival Cardinals

The front office says it wants to see more urgency this year in what it expects to be a more intense battle for a playoff berth.

Does a war of words in January count?

In what might wind up as the highlight of an otherwise mundane Cubs winter, the rival Cubs and Cardinals got the smack-talking part of their season off to a rousing start 3½ months before their first meeting of the season.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant started it Friday night when he described meeting Cards fan Nelly through mutual pal Bryce Harper in Las Vegas.

Kris Bryant and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina collided again this weekend verbally.

“He was trying to work the magic on Bryce,” Bryant said during former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster’s Cubs Convention “talk show.”

“Who would want to play in St. Louis?” he said. “Boring. So boring. I always get asked, `Where would you like to play? Where would you not like to play?’ St. Louis is on the list of places I don’t like to play. It is rough.”

Rough?

After Dempster piled on and the video was shared on social media, Cardinals players responded from three different cities Saturday, including pitcher John Brebbia during an appearance in Peoria:

“Cry me a river, loser,” he said.

Brebbia later had to explain that his regionally viral quote was a joke.

The Cubs company line? “John who?” said multiple Cubs officials at the convention.

By midafternoon in St. Louis for the Cardinals’ own fan convention later in the day, outfielder Marcell Ozuna was in full muse with St. Louis media: “From outside they speak and talk like tiger, but at the end they gonna be like little cat.”

Funny.

Except not all involved seemed to be so light-hearted about the exchange sure to be a hot topic when the teams face off at Wrigley Field for a weekend series May 3-5.

Cards catcher Yadier Molina, who had a tense social media exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras a year ago, took exception in a serious tone on Instagram, presumably from home in Puerto Rico – calling out Bryant and Dempster as disrespectful and “stupid players”:

“All-stars, elite players and leaders of their teams do not speak bad about any city. There should be respect and you should play and compete with respect… Only stupid players and losers make comments like the ones made by Bryant and Dempster.”

He added the hashtag: #ceroRespectforthisstupidplayers