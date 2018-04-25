Cubs’ Kris Bryant left out of lineup for second consecutive game

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant pulls off his helmet after getting hit on it by a pitch from Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Denver. Bryant was forced to leave the game. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Third baseman Kris Bryant has been held out of the Cubs’ lineup against the Cleveland Indians Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive game Bryant has been left out of the lineup since he was hit by a 96 mph fastball from Rockies’ German Marquez in the first inning Sunday in Denver.

Bryant, who previously told team officials he felt fine, participated in pregame work under the supervision of a trainer Tuesday. He sought out the Indians’ doctor to get another opinion on his condition.

Bryant had a cut above his left eye but doesn’t have a concussion, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

“He’s not bouncy, but he’s fine,” Maddon said Tuesday. “He’s very lucid. He’s fine.

“I said: ‘Listen, you need to evaluate yourself. You need to do what you think is the right thing to do. You know how you feel.”

Bryant is batting .319 with two home runs and 11 RBI this season.