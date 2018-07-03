Cubs’ Kris Bryant (shoulder) close to returning to lineup

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant put his sore shoulder through what might be a final round of baseball tests Tuesday with a return from the disabled list anticipated Wednesday or Friday.

Bryant, who had played through the soreness since originally jamming it on a slide more than a month ago, was eligible to return Tuesday.

He initially was thought to need only the minimum required time on the DL, but after hinting over the weekend at taking an extra day, manager Joe Maddon suggested the possibility of using Thursday’s off day to give Bryant even more down time.

“We like what’s going on,” Maddon said. “[The training staff] wanted to have him hit [Tuesday] on the field, go through some baseball activities and felt good that he would be able to play [Wednesday]. And if not, then it moves to Friday.”

Kris Bryant and the Cubs are eyeing a return from the DL for Wednesday or Friday.

Though not considered serious, the injury has coincided with a monthlong dip in production. His .707 OPS for June was his lowest since the final month of 2016, his .373 slugging percentage his lowest since July of his rookie season and his one home run in June fewest of any of his 20 full months in the majors.

“I just want the guy to be well,” Maddon said of his two-time All-Star. “I’m loving the break he’s getting right now – over the last couple years, all the work that he’s put in.”

Maddon said he’ll look to get extended breaks for others with two scheduled days off this week.

“Rest matters,” he said. “If you want great performance out of your players, if you want ball in play, if you want less strikeouts, if you want better pitching performances, make sure you have a rested athlete.”