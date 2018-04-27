Cubs’ Kris Bryant to miss 4th straight game, left out of lineup again

Kris Bryant is not in the Cubs' lineup for the fourth consecutive game. | David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Third baseman Kris Bryant was once again left out of the Cubs’ lineup.

Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field will be the fourth consecutive game Bryant has been held out of the lineup since he was hit by a 96-mph fastball from the Rockies’ German Marquez in the first inning on Sunday in Denver.

The Cubs said Bryant’s status quo remains the same right now. He met the Cubs’ trainer on Thursday afternoon.

Bryant, who previously told team officials he felt fine, participated in pregame work under the supervision of a trainer Tuesday. He sought out the Indians’ doctor to get another opinion on his condition Wednesday, but remains under evaluation.

Bryant had a cut above his left eye but doesn’t have a concussion, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Maddon has repeatedly said that Bryant is fine but the Cubs are clearly being cautious with his return.

“I’m listening to KB, the doctors, trying to do the right things and get him back out there,” Maddon said. “It’s early. I really feel strongly that he’s going to be fine, but I don’t want to push it.”

Here’s Friday’s full lineup below: