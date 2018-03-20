Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks scratched from spring start, still on track to open on time

MESA, Ariz. – Kyle Hendricks, the Cubs’ No. 2 starter, skipped his scheduled start in a minor-league game Tuesday because of a case of strep throat, the team said.

He expected to play catch and possibly throw a side session.

Hendricks, whose first scheduled start of the season is March 30 in Miami, has one more exhibition start scheduled, Sunday against the Royals.

The status for his season debut is not considered in jeopardy at this point.

He has made four starts this spring, allowing five earned runs in 15 innings (3.00 ERA).

