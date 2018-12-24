Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber proposes to high school sweetheart: ‘I got [an] early gift’

Kyle Schwarber proposed to his longtime girlfriend before Christmas. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Christmas came early for Kyle Schwarber as the Cubs left fielder is officially off the market.

Schwarber proposed to his longtime girlfriend Paige Hartman on Sunday.

The couple, who have been dating since high school, announced their engagement Monday on social media.

“Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift!” Schwarber tweeted along with a photo of Hartman showing off her new bling.

Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift! pic.twitter.com/EJGSNCHFGE — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) December 24, 2018

Hartman shared the same photo on Instagram with the caption: “Christmas came early last night! Such a perfect night! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!!”

The Cubs were quick to congratulate the newly engaged couple on Twitter, and Cubs fans flocked to Schwarber’s mentions to wish him and his fiancée well.

It’s safe to say this Christmas will be one the two will remember.