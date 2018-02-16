Did Cubs miscalculate Jake Arrieta’s value in deciding against re-signing him?

MESA, Ariz. – Nobody in the Cubs’ clubhouse has been closer to Jake Arrieta than Texas neighbor Tommy La Stella the last three years – so close that Arrieta still carries some of La Stella with him wherever he goes, even four months after his last pitch for the Cubs.

Albeit, most of what he carries from La Stella is a tattoo on his butt from a bet he lost.

But suffice to say La Stella knows better than most what the Cubs lost in their former Cy Young Award winner as a player and teammate when the club moved on from him and signed Yu Darvish to replace him – and the kind of motivation the best remaining unsigned free agent pitcher will take into his next job once he signs.

“He’s never lacking in motivation,” La Stella said Friday. “He always goes out there and pitches with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder; I think that’s what makes him so good and so competitive.

Jake Arrieta won his last start for the Cubs, in the NLCS against the Dodgers.

“I’m sure he’ll take a little bit of that out there for sure.”

At least six teams have shown interest in Arrieta during the offseason, including the division-rival Brewers and Cardinals, according to sources.

Given the “ton of leadership” and “work ethic” that Arrieta brings to a team beyond his big-game reputation as a pitcher, does La Stella think the Cubs might have miscalculated in choosing to move on without him?

“I don’t think there’s any miscalculation in their game, to be honest,” the utility infielider said of Theo Epstein’s front office. “I think they’re very calculated with everything. Anytime you’re going to miss out on something, you stand to gain somewhere else. I think that’s kind of the situation that it was.”

Ultimately, La Stella said he believes his pal will come out of the slowest free agent market in history and find a good landing spot.

“It’s strange obviously,” La Stella said of Arrieta and many other top free agents still unsigned as camps open. “I don’t think anybody really knows what to make of it. He’ll land somewhere obviously, and it’ll be the right fit because that’s just kind of the way these things go.

“He’s a great competitor, and a great player so it’s going to be tough to imagine him falling into a situation that doesn’t line up.”

Just so long as it’s in the other league as far as La Stella and the Cubs are concerned?

“No,” La Stella said. “I want to face him. And hopefully take him deep.”

Sounds like a recipe for another butt tattoo.

