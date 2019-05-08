Cubs-Marlins moved up to 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night to try to avoid rain

The Cubs and Marlins will start their game Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. CT in order to try to avoid rainstorms on the forecast for later in the night. Gates will open at 5:05 p.m. for the game, which was originally scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

Kyle Hendricks is slated to take the mound for his first start since hurling a four-hit shutout against the Cardinals last week. He’s lowered his seasonal ERA to 3.93 with two scoreless outings in his last three appearances. Only Yu Darvish doesn’t have an ERA below 4.00 among the Cubs’ starters now.

Hendricks will take the mound against the Marlins’ Jose Urena, a hard-throwing righty who’s had a propensity for giving up the long ball this season. Urena has posted a 5.45 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks in seven starts so far this season.

Chances of precipitation in the area Wednesday night start increasing around 7 p.m. and don’t let up until early Thursday morning.

This isn’t the first time that the Cubs have moved up the start of a game at Wrigley Field this season in order to try to beat the rain. An April 11 matchup against the Pirates was also moved up from 7:05 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. for the same reason.