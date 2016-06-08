Cubs might not like All-Star influence, but they’ll have big say

I’ve never been a fan of the All-Star Game deciding which league gets home-field advantage in the World Series, so I understand why the Cubs and their fans might be upset about the prospect of the best team in baseball being at a disadvantage in the Fall Classic.

Not that anyone’s getting ahead of himself or anything.

The good news is that, the way balloting is going, the Cubs should have more impact on the All-Star Game than any other team. As of Wednesday, five Cubs were the leading National League vote-getters at their positions – first baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Ben Zobrist, shortstop Addison Russell, third baseman Kris Bryant and outfielder Dexter Fowler. Jake Arrieta is a virtual lock as a pitcher, and Jon Lester (7-3, 2.06 earned-run average) and Jason Hammel (7-1, 2.14) should get serious consideration.

We can argue all day about which of those players actually deserve to be an All-Star. But rules are rules, and just as former commissioner Bud Selig had the silly idea to have the All-Star Game play a role in the World Series, so Major League Baseball allows a fan to vote up to 35 times for his or her favorite players. Let’s just say it wouldn’t be surprising if there are Cubs fans complaining of repetitive-motion injuries.

The Cubs' Ben Zobrist leads all National League second basemen in All-Star balloting. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Whether the National League wins or loses the All-Star Game, the Cubs likely will have a say in it. At this point, they can’t ask for anything more than that.

Fear not, Cubs fans: Should the NL lose the Midsummer Classic and the Cubs indeed make it to the World Series, your team doesn’t seem to mind away games. So far, it has the best road record (18-9) in either league.