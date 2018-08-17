Cubs put Mike Montgomery on 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation

The Cubs put Mike Montgomery on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation on Friday.

The move comes one week after manager Joe Maddon decided to skip the left-hander’s scheduled start against the Washington Nationals last weekend.

Montgomery, who started the season in the bullpen but always made it clear he preferred to start, has been the Cubs’ most consistent starter as of late. He’s lasted at least five innings in each of his 13 starts. Since joining the Cubs’ rotation in late May when Yu Darvish went on the disabled list with right triceps tendinitis, Montgomery is 4-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Montgomery didn’t have any shoulder issues until he threw a bullpen session on Thursday. At first, he thought the discomfort was “normal soreness.” But the Cubs became concerned as Montgomery’s soreness lingered.

Mike Montgomery pitches out of the bullpen earlier this season. Montgomery will make his first start on Monday against the Pirates.

“I was kind of shocked,” Montgomery said. “I thought I’d go out there and it’d be fine.

“It’s frustrating. But I don’t think it’s too far off. I’m really optimistic it’ll be relatively quick.”

Montgomery’s trip to the disabled list means Tyler Chatwood will come out of the bullpen and will start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs recalled left-hander Randy Rosario, 24, from Class AAA Iowa and he’ll be available for Friday’s game against the Pirates out of the bullpen. This will be Rosario’s fifth stint with the Cubs.