Cubs in the home stretch: start of something big or beginning of the end?

There was an eerie silence at Wrigley Field before Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates. Fans filed in quietly as the temperature slowly dropped. If one was seeking an environment akin to “playoff baseball” — the Cubs are, after all, in the home stretch of a race for a division title — this wasn’t, oddly enough, the place to find it.

Something about it felt more like an ending than a beginning. A real grind of a season is in the 11th hour, and there just might not be much left of it once the “regular” part is over. One way or another, the Cubs will reach the postseason for the fourth year in a row — a towering achievement — but they’ll get there with all the calm and certitude of a barrel going over a waterfall.

“We’re in a position to win the division,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “I mean, say what you want about this team, but we’re in a position to win the division and we’re in a position to make the playoffs again. It’s not how we quote-unquote drew it up, but we need to win a couple more games.”

It probably will take more than a couple to beat the sizzling Brewers to the NL Central finish line. The Cubs began this regular-season-ending seven-game home stand 2½ games in front of the Brewers, but after 5-1 and 6-0 losses to the Pirates they were only half a game up and not all that far off from what would be a monumental collapse.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo: "Say what you want about this team, but we're in a position to win the division." | David Banks/Getty Images

Imagine if this team, which has spent months with the best record in the NL, were to end up in the wild-card game — and lose it — on Tuesday.

Over and out on Oct. 2? After all the sweat and promise of the last four years?

“We’ve had two tough days, we have, agreed,” manager Joe Maddon said before Wednesday’s contest. “But, from our overall perspective, the success we’ve had the last four years in a row has been pretty darn good — [and] we still have very high aims for this particular season.”

Which would make a collapse all the more jarring. Among other things, it would inextricably tie Addison Russell to the negative narrative of the season. The shortstop is on administrative leave as Major League Baseball investigates allegations that he physically abused his ex-wife, and with each passing day it becomes less likely he’ll return to the Cubs fold. Probably not this season, and quite possibly not ever.

The 2004 Cubs collapse had an unseemly war between the guys in the TV booth and the guys in the dugout. It had LaTroy Hawkins blowing save chances and Sammy Sosa leaving early. But it didn’t have anything as awkward and ominous as this Russell scenario.

In the clubhouse Wednesday, relievers Alec Mills and James Norwood — the only guys on an expanded September roster who have to share a locker stall — sat and stared at their phones. Mills sat in front of their locker, and Norwood sat in front of the adjacent one. The nameplate on it said Addison Russell.

Why not? He’s not here.

Rizzo, meanwhile, hung out for half an hour in the empty chair in front of pitcher Jon Lester’s locker. Why there? Well, it was on the opposite side of the room from Rizzo’s usual spot. Perhaps he was simply trying to shake things up and change the Cubs’ luck against the Pirates as the calendar turns and the stakes get higher.

“I’m fine with high expectations,” Maddon said. “I’m fine with the word ‘pressure.’ … I think our guys feel the same way.”

Goodness knows, they’d better.