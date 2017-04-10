Cubs have fifth-best odds to win World Series

Though they were the favorites last year, the Cubs are a lukewarm 8-1 odds to repeat as World Series champions. (Getty Images)

What are the odds the Cubs win consecutive World Series after a 108-year drought? Much higher than they once were.

At most sports books, the Cubs entered this season as a 4.5-1 co-favorite to repeat as World Series champs. Those odds rose throughout the season, though, as the Cubs struggled to get on track.

Even though the Cubs finished strong with the best record in the NL since the All-Star break, Bovada lists the defending champs at 8-1 to win it all.

The Indians and Dodgers are the co-favorites at 10-3. The Houston Astros are next at 9-2. The Nationals, whom the Cubs will face in the NLDS, are listed at 7.5-1.

Interestingly, the Red Sox, who along with the Cubs were the pre-season favorites, also fell to 8-1.

While the Cubs’ odds seems high for a team that’s on a roll, gamblers are likely figuring that the Cubs will have to go through the Nationals, Dodgers and Indians to repeat.

Some other samplings:

—FanGraphs give the Cubs an 10.9 percent chance of winning the World Series.

—FiveThirtyEight has the Cubs at 10 percent with the Indians (25), Dodgers (17), Astros (16) and Nationals (11) all ahead of them.

Last year heading into the MLB Playoffs, the Cubs were 7-4 to win it all.