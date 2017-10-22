Cubs move quickly to reunite Joe Maddon with old pitching coach Hickey

The Cubs are moving quickly to arrange the Joe Maddon-Jim Hickey reunion on the Cubs’ field staff.

Three days after highly regarded pitching coach Chris Bosio was fired, the Cubs are scheduled to interview Hickey in Chicago for the job on Monday.

Hickey, a former White Sox draft pick from Chicago, was rumored to be targeted by manager Maddon and the Cubs as soon as the Tampa Bay Rays fired him earlier this month – despite Maddon denying substance to the rumors when asked Wednesday.

“I have talked to Hick,” he said then. “Just wanted to know how he’s doing, purely, just because [his firing] kind of surprised me – it surprised a lot of us.”

Jim Hickey, right, on the Rays bench with pitcher Alex Cobb -- a free agent also on the Cubs' radar this winter.

Asked if we were going to see Hickey on the coaching staff next year, Maddon said: “No. I called him to console a friend.”

Hickey, 56, spent eight years as Maddon’s pitching coach in Tampa, going from last in the American League in ERA his first year to second – with a World Series appearance – his second year.

The Cubs on Friday fired Bosio after six seasons that started with an organizational overhaul and culminated with three consecutive trips to the National League Championship Series, on the strength of Bosio’s pitching staffs.

About an hour before the move, team president Theo Epstein said during a media conference: “Rest assured, every coach that [Joe] wants back he will have back.”

Hickey also has interviewed with the Cardinals. With Hickey presumably out of that process, the Cardinals were expected to include Bosio for consideration for their pitching coach vacancy.

The Rays ranked among the top two in the American League in staff ERA for four of five seasons starting in 2008 and in the top five in eight of Hickey’s 11 overall seasons as pitching coach.

