Jon Lester to start Cubs’ opener at Miami — his seventh Opening Day assignment

MESA, Ariz. – It was the obvious choice from the day spring training started for the Cubs. And on Tuesday, manager Joe Maddon made it official when he anointed Jon Lester his Opening Day starter for the second consecutive year.

It’s Lester’s seventh career Opening Day assignment, third in four years with the Cubs, who open March 27 against the Marlins in Miami.

The assignment also lines him to pitch the Cubs’ home opener April 9 against the Pirates.

Maddon said the rest of the rotation plans have been made but wouldn’t reveal them until he knew all the starters had been informed.

Jon Lester will start for the Cubs on Opening Day. | Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Official: Lester Opening Day starter. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) February 27, 2018

Beyond the logic involving Lester’s stature with the team and early matchups (including keeping the lefty out of the Milwaukee series ahead of the home opener), Maddon mentioned a different demeanor he has seen in Lester during this camp compared to his first three with the Cubs.

“There’s just an organic change in him right now that I’m loving,” said Maddon, who began noticing earlier in camp how much more often Lester spoke up in meetings. “I think he’s feeling this leadership thing, but he’s not forcing it whatsoever. For me, leadership is kind of taken, not given, meaning that you just have to grow into the spot and people start to follow you.

“When you get elected to something that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a leader. It just means you’ve been elected.”

Maddon said he thinks it might have something to do with the fact some of the veterans from recent seasons have cycled out, such as John Lackey, David Ross and Jake Arrieta.

He’s 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA in six previous openers.

After finishing second in National League Cy Young voting in 2016, Lester had his roughest season in five years last year, going 13-8 with a 4.33 ERA, spent time on the disabled list because of a lat injury late in the season and fell short of 200 innings for the first time since 2011.

“I thought he was throwing the ball pretty good by the end of the year last year,” said Maddon, who sounded like he expects a significant rebound from Lester at age 34. “He’s been a workhorse. Last year the load wasn’t as heavy based on a couple of different factors. But I think he’s in a really good place mentally right now, and he’s throwing the ball well.

“He’s been talking 200 innings a lot, which I kind of like. I think last year in a perverse way is going to help him this year because we had to back off on him [last year] just because of different factors.”

He’s the Cubs’ oldest Opening Day starter since 2012, when Ryan Dempster was a month shy of 35.

Lester is 1-2 with a 3.74 ERA in six previous openers.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com