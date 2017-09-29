Cubs notebook: Unusual lineup, but Cubs still win 5-4

Rest is the prescription the Cubs have followed for regulars since clinching the NL Central title Wednesday, but it will be back to business today.

Friday’s lineup included regulars Ben Zobrist in right field, Willson Contreras catching, Kyle Schwarber in left field and Ian Happ—at third base.

”The [regular] guys in there [Friday] wanted to be in,’’ manager Joe Maddon said.

The regulars who return today probably will have limited playing time– ”like a spring training game,’’ Maddon said.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ right, celebrates with teammates Taylor Davis (43) and Tommy La Stella (2) at home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Chicago. The Cubs won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) ORG XMIT: CXC109

The rest has been welcome, Kris Bryant said.

”It’s enjoyable. When you get a spot in the playoffs, it’s good to relax beforehand. I’m definitely using it to calm down and enjoy some baseball,’’ he said.

”It’s much needed. I’m enjoying it, but I’ll be ready to be back in there.’’

Getting reserve players time on the field can be beneficial looking ahead, he added.

”It’s fun, too, because you get a read on the other guys. [Thursday] we had a very different lineup but we still won, and it was good for them to be in that environment of still a big crowd and a rivalry [against St. Louis.] It’s always good to get that kind of experience.’’

NOT HAPP-LESS

Happ’s three-run homer in the eighth sealing the Cubs’ 5-4 comeback victory Friday was his 24th of the season, second most all-time by a switch-hitting rookie and behind only Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell’s 26.

”He’s so deceptively strong and he’s versatile,’’ Maddon said of Happ, who played third Friday before moving to center field.

”I’m just happy to contribute every day and do things to help us win ballgames,’’ Happ said.

SHOW-ME TIME

Mike Montgomery will start Sunday in place of Jake Arrieta, but the bullpen will fill in as well to give more evaluation time for roster decisions.

That applies especially to Justin Wilson, the lefty who has struggled since being acquired mid-season from Detroit.

Maddon acknowledged Friday the growing likelihood the team would keep all five starters on the roster, ”rolling one into the bullpen,’’ and leaving one less spot for the relief corps.

”He needs to get out at least one more time,’’ Maddon said of Wilson.

IMPROVING

Albert Almora Jr. said he continues to feel better after crashing into the outfield wall Tuesday in St. Louis.

”I always want to play, but the plan is to play some at least by Sunday,’’ he said.

HELPING PUERTO RICO

Maddon said his Respect 90 foundation will donate all its proceeds from the sale of a new ”Fuerte’’ T-shirt to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The T-shirt sale is being conducted with online retailerkorkedbaseball.com, which also is donating a portion of its proceeds.

Maddon said more T-shirt designs are being planned.

The Cubs also plan to donate proceeds of Saturday’s 50-50 raffle to the relief effort.