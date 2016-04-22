Cubs off to MLB-best 13-4 start as Lester, big bats trounce Reds

Jon Lester laid down the second of back-to-back successful safety squeeze bunts for the Cubs in the fourth.

CINCINNATI – During spring training, Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio predicted three no-hitters this season. And he wasn’t just talking about Jake Arrieta – whose no-hitter Thursday was the buzz around the Cubs all day Friday.

“Any given night any one of these guys can do it,” Bosio said. “They’ve shown the ability to take over the game, and with the defense the way we’re playing, who knows? Maybe that number’s correct. Or maybe the number’s higher. I don’t know.”

Jon Lester, who pitched a no-hitter eight years ago, ended any potential drama over back-to-back history when he gave up a single to the third batter he faced in his start Friday.

But the left-hander the Cubs signed for $155 million before last season to start the buildup toward contention backed up Bosio’s larger point that his staff is more than a one-man History Channel show.

In fact, it’s the top-ranked staff in the majors – its ERA dropping to 2.08 after Friday’s 8-1 victory behind Lester’s impressive seven innings.

“That was the best fastball he’s had all year,” manager Joe Maddon said of Lester – whose 2-1 start with a 1.98 ERA is light years ahead of his 0-2, 6.23 performance through his first four starts last year.

“We’re talking about the hitting a lot, but the pitching has really been there every night,” Maddon added.

The rotation also leads the majors in ERA (2.13), and innings per start (6.7).

“We’ve been consistent. I think that’s been the best thing to see from my standpoint,” Lester said. “I feel like last year we kind of burned out our bullpen early on a little bit. For us to save our bullpen early on when we need them in July and August and September, hopefully we’ll see the rewards of that down the line.

“We knew coming in we’d have a good staff. I’ve never been a part of a [starting] staff that’s got 1,000 innings before. So I’d like to see that and be a part of that, and I think we’ve got five guys that can really push the envelope and do that.”

The Cubs on this night didn’t have the no-hitter to revel in, or a moron jumping from the stands to join their postgame bash on the infield, or a pizza celebration in Dexter Fowler’s hotel suite like they had the night before.

They had to settle for this: Their fourth victory in five games so far on this two-city road trip and the best start in the majors so far at 13-4.

“We’ve grown as a club,” said Bosio, in his fifth season with the Cubs. “We know what’s at stake. We got a taste of it last year. …And we want to get it right.”

Friday, the Cubs hit two more home runs, including one by Anthony Rizzo in his third consecutive game. David Ross and Jon Lester drove runs home with back-to-back safety squeeze bunts in the fourth.

And all that was missing was the idiot fan running on the field after another blowout win – like the one who got close enough to Arrieta to pat him on the head before teammate John Lackey tossed him aside, and security hauled him away.

“If we had to take care of him, we would have. But he seemed harmless,” Arrieta said. “Next time hopefully that won’t happen.”

Or the next two times.

“I think [Bosio] should be feeling pretty good about [his prediction],” Arrieta said. “I think we’ll have at least one more as a staff.”

Notes: The Cubs came within a Tyler Holt stride of turning a 5-4-3 triple play in Friday’s fifth inning – third baseman Javy Baez grabbing Holt’s sharp bouncer near the bag, stepping on it and instinctively going to second for another out. “I was hoping he would do what he did. I’ve seen that play made,” Maddon said. “There’s that court awareness again. He has it.” … The afternoon after he threw a season-high 119 pitches Thursday, Arrieta said, “I’ve felt worse on less pitches before. My body feels great. I don’t feel like I’m putting near the stress on my body as I used to.” … Among the tricks Maddon and Bosio employed to keep relievers loose late in Thursday’s game without sending the “negative vibe” of having somebody warm up was to rotate relief pitchers to play catch with outfielders between innings. …Another trick to help make sure Arrieta didn’t get overworked if he needed a lot of pitches to complete the no-hitter: He threw fewer total warmup pitches before innings (finishing with 64 instead of the allowed 72 for the nine innings). … Arrieta, when reminded Reds pitcher Johnny Vander Meer threw back-to-back no-hitters in 1938: “I try to be good. But that’s a little much.” …