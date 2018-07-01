Cubs offense clicking since meeting in Los Angeles

It might just be arbitrary endpoints or simply a coincidence, but the Cubs offense has reached another level since Chili Davis held a hitters-only meeting before their June 26 game in Los Angeles.

After that gathering, the Cubs have scored at least nine runs in four of five games. They’ve put up at least 10 in three straight, including Saturday’s 14-run, 20-hit, 17-single win over the Twins as their focus has turned to working at-bats, finding more contact, avoiding strikeouts and maybe not focusing as much on homers.

Javier Baez, not a player known for moderation, said the meeting has had an impact.

“It did. He made a lot of sense (with) what he said,” Baez said Saturday. “We didn’t actually talk much about hitting. It was about us being a team and being a great teammate.”

Albert Almora singles during Saturday's game. | AP

Whatever was discussed, the message has gotten through.

“It’s something we’ve been after for a bit. Recently, Chili had that meeting to re-emphasize. Sometimes it’s just, when the student is ready the teacher does appear,” manager Joe Maddon said. “You say it, you say it, you say it and finally it hits home and then all of a sudden it blossoms from there. I really would love that we would never lose this mentality. This is a mentality that’s timeless.”

Swing big

Baez has been mentioned as a potential contestant for the home run derby. Some have worried that participating in the event can warp a player’s swing. Maddon wasn’t having any of that, and endorsed Baez’s participation, saying people watching would enjoy his presence there as much as the Cubs infielder would.

“It gives me something to do on that Monday night. I’ll be watching that,” Maddon said. “I have no issues with that, especially our guys not being long in the tooth. I think they can handle something like that.”

And the idea that the derby can mess with somebody’s swing?

“It’s a nice narrative to prevent people from wanting to do it,” Maddon said.

First-timers

Speaking of the all-star game festivities, Baez and Albert Almora are two candidates to make their first appearances. Maddon said “that’s pretty spectacular” when players are named all-stars for the first time.

“Young player making your way in the game being recognized in that manner matters a lot,” Maddon said. “I think it’s one of those things that can push somebody further along in their career mentally as much as anything.”

Say Heyward

Jason Heyward finished June with a .327 average, and his 34 hits were the most for the Cubs in a calendar month since Anthony Rizzo had 39 in August of 2017.

Time to recover

After three days of oppressive heat at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have a well-timed off-day Monday before the Tigers come to town. Maddon knew what he wanted his players to do for recovery, and also suggested some things they should avoid.

“Drink a lot of water. Stay away from the beers,” Maddon said. “They’re pretty good about it. They’re much more well-informed regarding all that as opposed to 30 years ago.”

In brief

Almora, who left in the fifth inning Saturday with leg cramps, didn’t start but was available as a defensive replacement. He started the day tied with the Reds’ Scooter Gennett for the NL batting average lead at .332.

Reliever Brian Duensing was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder fatigue. Dillon Maples was recalled from Class AAA Iowa to take Duensing’s spot.

Yu Darvish was in the Cubs’ locker room before Sunday’s game.