3 biggest concerns for Cubs in offseason

As hard as it must have been for fans to watch the 11-1 drubbing administered by the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLCS, the elimination loss was good in one respect: It served as a microcosm for what Cubs players and management will need to do in the offseason if they hope to climb back on top.

Not only were the Dodgers the better team, but their future looks brighter than that of the Cubs, the organization that crafted the current baseball blueprint for success.

It’s not as if the Cubs have to blow it up, but they will need to make some tweaks if they want to get through the Dodgers and on to another World Series in the coming years. Don’t forget, the Dodgers dominated the Cubs without their 23-year-old star shortstop, Corey Seager, who was injured.

Here are the three biggest concerns the Cubs will have to address in the offseason:

1) Bullpen

If they were as good at throwing strikes as they are at dancing, the Cubs might still be playing. In 33.1 innings pitched in the playoffs, Cubs relievers gave up 25 walks. It was a carryover from the regular season that saw the bullpen give up the most unintentional walks in MLB. And, no doubt, it was a contributing factor in the firing of pitching coach Chris Bosio.

While the Cubs’ system has been great at developing young hitters, it has yet to produce a lights-out reliever. Carl Edwards Jr. looked like he was going to be the one — and he still could be — but his 6.55 ERA this postseason is not a good confidence builder.

Knowing they needed help in the pen, the Cubs acquired Justin Wilson from the Tigers before the trade deadline, but he fizzled (2.094 WHIP) and was left off the NLCS roster.

Closer Wade Davis, who was near-perfect for the Cubs during the regular season, had to be used extensively in the postseason, which limited his effectiveness. Davis, along with Jake Arrieta, is a free agent and will command a hefty sum if the Cubs want to retain him. Don’t be surprised if he leaves.

On the flip side, the Dodgers’ bullpen struck out 18 Cubs in 17 innings and allowed no runs.

To acquire a top-line reliever, the Cubs will most likely have to part with one of their better young players. Kyle Schwarber could return some value in the American League where he’s more suited as a designated hitter. The New York Yankees, who are in need of a DH, have several live set-up arms in their bullpen.

Addison Russell could also be an interesting piece to dangle with Javy Baez a proven option at shortstop and Ian Happ fighting for playing time at second base.

Let the talks begin.

2) Hitting approach

Several Cubs hitters need to follow the lead of Anthony Rizzo and implement his two-strike approach. (Ahem, Javy.) In his year-end press conference, Epstein noted that his team lacked “consistent, tough team at-bats,” something the Dodgers exhibited repeatedly against Cubs pitchers.

How tough an out were the Dodgers? The Cubs hurled 820 pitches; the Dodgers threw 621.

In the aftermath of the loss, Ben Zobrist also talked about the Cubs’ failure to lengthen at-bats. The league average for pitches-per-at-bat is 3.9. Only a few Cubs — Rizzo, Schwarber and Alex Avila — were consistently above that mark during the regular season and postseason.

The biggest offenders during the regular season were Albert Almora (3.46), Jason Heyward (3.60), Javy Baez (3.73) and Willson Contreras (3.76).

If Almora is going to be the center fielder of the future — and possibly even fill the sorely needed leadoff role — he’ll need to address his plate patience in a lineup where several players don’t.

It’s probably why Joe Maddon liked veteran John Jay’s plate presence. But Jay, who was on a one-year, $8-million deal, likely won’t be back and there are not many table-setters available in free agency. This is something the Cubs will have to fix from within.

3) Starting pitching

Yes, Kyle Hendricks is becoming a bona fide star. And, yes, Jose Quintana is as consistent as rising taxes. But Jon Lester isn’t getting any younger. John Lackey is likely headed home for a haircut. And, Jake Arrieta will likely cost too much for the Cubs to re-sign.

John Lackey didn't come here for a haircut. So hard to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/RozNVrMkdB — Amy Kelly (@aekelly2) October 20, 2017

One option is to move Mike Montgomery into the rotation, but that depletes an already scuffling bullpen. Another option would be for the Cubs to go after Yu Darvish of the Dodgers in an ulterior addition-by-subtraction move. Both Darvish and Arrieta are 31, but Arrieta has a few more innings on his arm in recent years.

The Cubs have repeatedly been interested in the Rays’ Chris Archer, the pitcher they gave up in the 2011 deal that brought Matt Garza. Archer would definitely cost prospects, something the Cubs are beginning to run out of. Archer is one year into a 6-year, $25.5 million deal.

Alex Cobb of the Rays is probably the better option for the Cubs. The 29-year-old, unrestricted free agent had his best year this past season, going 12-10 with a 3.66 ERA. Even more impressive, though, was his 2.2 walks-per-nine-innings ratio. No Cubs starter had a better BB/IP ratio. He’s exactly the strike-thrower that Epstein is pursuing.

Other back-of-the-rotation, free-agent starters that could be in the Cubs’ sights: Andrew Cashner of the Rangers, Jeremy Hellickson of the Orioles and Lance Lynn of the Cardinals.

With limited prospects, a soon-to-be bursting payroll and several key holes to fill, Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer will be definitely challenged to improve the Cubs this offseason. If only Bryce Harper could pitch.