Cubs open spring training schedule with 5 of first 7 at home in Mesa

The Cubs waste no time getting back on the field for games in 2018, with their earliest spring training opener since 2012 scheduled for Feb. 23 against the Brewers at Maryvale, Ariz.

They return to Mesa, Ariz., for their spring home opener the next day, against the Rangers, when they open a stretch of five home dates in six days.

The 34-game schedule includes three against Rick Renteria’s and Eloy Jimenez’s rebuilding White Sox, on Feb. 27 and March 10 at Sloan Park, then March 16 on the road in Glendale, Ariz.

The schedule includes seven night games, four in the final week of the spring.

Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. will work on throwing fewer balls when spring training games start Feb. 23.

And the Cubs’ annual Las Vegas weekend trip returns to its mid-March spot on the schedule, March 17-18, against Cleveland.

The Cubs say they expect to announce an additional exhibition stop between their March 25 spring finale and their March 29 season opener in Miami.

The schedule (all games 1:05 p.m. local time unless noted):

DATE/OPPONENT/SITE

Friday, February 23: at Milwaukee Brewers, Maryvale

Saturday, February 24: vs. Texas Rangers, Sloan Park

Sunday, February 25: vs. San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale

Monday, February 26: vs. Seattle Mariners, Sloan Park

Tuesday, February 27: vs. Chicago White Sox, Sloan Park

Wednesday, February 28: vs. Oakland Athletics, Sloan Park

Thursday, March 1: vs. Colorado Rockies,Sloan Park

Friday, March 2 : vs. Los Angeles Angels (1:10 p.m.), Tempe

Saturday, March 3: vs. Cincinnati Reds, Sloan Park

Sunday, March 4: at Arizona Diamondbacks (1:10 p.m.), Scottsdale

Monday, March 5: at Colorado Rockies (1:10 p.m.), Scottsdale

Tuesday, March 6: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Sloan Park

Wednesday, March 7: at Cleveland Indians (6:05 p.m.), Goodyear

Thursday, March 8: vs. San Diego Padres, Sloan Park

Friday, March 9: vs. Los Angeles Angels, Sloan Park

Saturday, March 10: vs. Chicago White Sox (ss), Sloan Park and at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss, 7:05 p.m.), Glendale

Sunday, March 11: at Oakland Athletics, Mesa

Monday, March 12: OFF DAY

Tuesday, March 13: at San Diego Padres (ss, 1:10 PM), Peoria and vs. San Francisco Giants (ss, 7:05 PM), Sloan Park

Wednesday, March 14: at Kansas City Royals, Surprise

Thursday, March 15: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Sloan Park

Friday, March 16: at Chicago White Sox, Glendale

Saturday, March 17: vs. Cleveland Indians (ss), Sloan Park and at Cleveland Indians (ss, 4:05 p.m. Vegas Time), Las Vegas

Sunday, March 18: vs. Kansas City Royals (ss), Sloan Park and at Cleveland Indians (ss, 1:05 PM Vegas Time), Las Vegas

Monday, March 19: at Cincinnati Reds (6:05 p.m.), Goodyear

Tuesday, March 20: OFF DAY

Wednesday, March 21: at Texas Rangers, Surprise

Thursday, March 22: vs. San Francisco Giants (7:05 p.m.), Scottsdale

Friday, March 23: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Sloan Park

Saturday, March 24: Colorado Rockies (ss, 7:05 p.m.), Sloan Park and at Seattle Mariners (ss, 6:40 p.m.), Peoria

Sunday, March 25: Kansas City Royals (12:05 p.m.), Surprise

