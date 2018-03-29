Live updates and highlights for Cubs’ Opening Day vs. Marlins

Kris Bryant warms up in a MSDStrong shirt during warmups in honor of Stoneman Douglas High School before Opening Day. | Mark Brown/Getty Images

Second inning

Cubs 4, Marlins 1: That sweet, sweet Anthony Rizzo swing delivered its first bomb of the season with a big shot to right field. Good job of the Cubs to keep up that homer-per-inning pace.

First inning: Cubs 3, Marlins 1

Cubs 3, Marlins 1: Jon Lester seemed to be on his way to quick inning until Starlin Castro singled and forced a throwing error by Addison Russell with a hard grounder to his right. Justin Bour walked after that to set up runners on first and second, then Brian Anderson hit a single to score the Marlins’ first run of the season.

Cubs 3, Marlins 0: Jose Urena hit Javy Baez with a pitch to send in the Cubs’ third run of the inning, which led to the Marlins’ bullpen starting to warm up. Jon Lester couldn’t add to the damage, however, by grounding out to end the frame. That’s three runs on one hit for the Cubs.

Cubs 2, Marlins 0: Jose Urena has had trouble with his command to open this game. He walked Kris Bryant and Addison Russell and hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch to set up bases loaded for Jason Heyward with two outs, then walked Heyward to allow the second run of the game. This isn’t exactly something new for Urena, who walked 64 in 169.2 innings last season.

Cubs 1, Marlins 0: First pitch dinger? FIRST PITCH DINGER!! Ian Happ goes yard off Jose Urena on the first pitch of the entire 2018 MLB season.

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso– pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

This offense is going to be something else. Also, this guy might want to grab a wetsuit:

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

Before the game

The roof is now open! We’re less than 10 minutes away from the beginning of the 2018 Cubs season.

I mean, when you have DJ Khaled, you gotta close the roof, even if it’s a balmy 75 degrees outside.

The roof at Marlins Park is currently closed because it helps with the acoustics for the DJ Khaled concert. But it will be open after that for the game. — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 29, 2018

Carlos Zambrano, a six-time Opening Day starter for the Cubs, will take in today’s game as a spectator instead of a pitcher.

Z in the house pic.twitter.com/zJigH3Uq7s — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) March 29, 2018

Cubs players are warming up in Stoneman Douglas shirts in honor of the victims of the shooting that occurred in February.

Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of the high school, had harsh words for the people who have spread rumors about the teenagers speaking at rallies and organizing the Never Again movement: “I think they’re losers. That’s what I think, to be honest,’’ he said. “You hear all these things and it’s like, ‘How can you even say this? Where’s your heart? Where’s your sense of sympathy?’ It’s as real as it gets. If you don’t think it’s real, go there. It’s crazy to hear that.’’

Pregame reading

The Cubs finally awake from their offseason hibernation Thursday to face the Marlins at Marlins Park in the opener of the 2018 MLB season. The game begins at 11:40 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN and WGN.

Jon Lester takes the mound for the Cubs against the Marlins’ Jose Urena, a pure power pitcher who brings a fastball sitting in the mid-90s. He posted a 14-7 record and 3.82 ERA in 169.2 innings last season, but gave up 26 home runs. That propensity for allowing the long ball may benefit a Cubs lineup that’s full of power hitters.

Here’s a look at the Opening Day batting orders for each team:

Cubs

Ian Happ, CF Kris Bryant, 3B Anthony Rizzo, 1B Willson Contreras, C Kyle Schwarber, LF Addison Russell, SS Jason Heyward, RF Javy Baez, 2B Jon Lester, P

Marlins

Lewis Brinson, CF Derek Dietrich, LF Starlin Castro, 2B Justin Bour, 1B Brian Anderson, 3B Garrett Cooper, RF Miguel Rojas, SS Chad Wallach, C Jose Urena, P

The Cubs are rolling with one of the deepest lineups in baseball. The Marlins, on the other and, project to be one of the worst teams in the league. Fans will be familiar with Castro, who played the first six seasons of his career in Chicago, but otherwise it’s clear which of these teams will finish higher in the standings by the end of the season.

How to watch Cubs vs. Marlins

Time: 11:40 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN, WGN

Live stream: WatchESPN

