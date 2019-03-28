Cubs Opening Day 2019: Live updates and highlights vs. Rangers

Game 1 of 162 is here, Cubs fans. The team takes on the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday afternoon as part of MLB’s stacked 15-game Opening Day schedule. It’s the first of three consecutive road series to begin the year before the team returns to Wrigley Field for its home opener on April 8.

Jon Lester will take the mound for his fourth Opening Day start in five years with the Cubs. He didn’t have the best spring training with a 10.57 ERA in five starts, but that won’t matter much if he gets off to a strong start in his first real pitching appearance of the year. A year ago, Lester lasted less than four innings before he was pulled in the Cubs’ 8-4 Opening Day win over the Marlins.

The Rangers will be sending out another left-hander in Mike Minor, who’s making his first career Opening Day start. He battled back after years of injuries to have a solid 2018 season with Texas.

Rookie Mark Zagunis will be making his big league debut Thursday as the starting left fielder and No. 9 hitter in the batting order. Albert Almora Jr. is batting leadoff and David Bote is in at second base, which allows Ben Zobrist to fill the designated hitter spot. You can check out the full lineup here.

This post will be regularly updated once the game starts. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. on WGN.