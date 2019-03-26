Cubs’ Opening Day roster from A(lmora) to Z(obrist)

MESA, Ariz. – All you need to know about the Cubs’ Opening Day roster, from Almora to Zobrist:

CF Albert Almora Jr. – Opportunity of his career for more playing time after platoon partner Ian Happ was optioned to Iowa.

SS Javy Baez – Understated spring makes it easy to forget last year’s MVP runner-up was the most exciting player in the league. He says he’ll be better.

IF David Bote – Backup spent spring looking like he’s ready for another shot at the Nationals with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Albert Almora Jr., left, and Ben Zobrist celebrate after a victory.

RHP Brad Brach – Biggest free agent added over the winter is nearing full strength after a winter bout with mono.

3B Kris Bryant – The 2016 MVP looks healthy after a shoulder injury that sapped his power in 2018. Will he be the impact bat the team didn’t add?

C Victor Caratini – Survives after the front office searched all spring for more catching depth.

RHP Tyler Chatwood – Even after encouraging spring, the Cubs can’t trust the former starter’s command for much more than mop-up work after cringe-worthy 2018.

RHP Steve Cishek – Last year’s bullpen savior even more important for a thin-looking bullpen. How will he bounce back from career highs in games and innings?

C Willson Contreras – After an All-Star selection then second-half slump, Contreras on a mission to refine his entire game – from a new receiving technique to a timing mechanism at the plate and a vow to contain his emotions.

RHP Yu Darvish – The smiles, one-liners and swagger this spring have Darvish looking nothing like the guy who started poorly before finishing hurt last year. Well, that and a 97 fastball and even better slider.

IF Daniel Descalso – Lone free agent added to the bench just returned from a sore shoulder and looks ready to show off the left-handed swing he reinvented in recent years. Should start a lot at second in April.

RHP Carl Edwards Jr. – If the hesitation move he added to his delivery continues to feed the command he showed this spring, he could become the key for the bullpen.

LHP Cole Hamels – Is he the aging lefty who struggled with Texas before last summer’s trade or the longtime ace who seemed regenerated after joining Cubs?

RHP Kyle Hendricks – With security of new extension, 2016 ERA champ looks for more success, in part through better mastery of his curveball.

RF Jason Heyward – Happ’s demotion means a heavier dose of center for the Gold Glove outfielder. Whether he improves at the plate, he remains an important voice in the clubhouse.

RHP Brandon Kintzler – After trying to please within a new system after last summer’s trade, the former All-Star reliever plans to return to less thinking and more sinker.

LHP Jon Lester – Doubt his spin rate or point at his FIP? The veteran points at last year’s All-Star scoreboard, then takes ball on Opening Day again.

LHP Mike Montgomery – The swingman who saved 2018 with career-high 19 starts opens this year as the bullpen’s most trusted lefty.

LHP Jose Quintana – Fifth starter expects to pitch more like the All-Star he was in 2016, and renewed command of — and faith in — his changeup could make the difference.

1B Anthony Rizzo – If he avoids another slow start, it could answer a lot of the questions the lineup takes into the season.

LHP Randy Rosario – Earned the final bullpen job after Brian Duensing was DFA’d.

LF Kyle Schwarber – Tell him he can’t get better than his .356 OBP and 26 homers. “Then get out of his way,” manager Joe Maddon says.

RHP Pedro Strop – De facto closer in April returned from hamstring strain with a vengeance Monday, striking out Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts in a 1-2-3 inning against the Red Sox.

OF Mark Zagunis – He got healthy, tweaked his swing, had a big spring and earned the final bench spot with Happ’s demotion.

UT Ben Zobrist – Though slowing on defense, versatile veteran remains one of the most dangerous bats on the roster.