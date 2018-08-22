Cubs open in Texas, host Mike Trout during 2019 season

DETROIT — If the Cubs think their schedule looks tough over the next few weeks, wait’ll next year.

Specifically, the Cubs open the 2019 season March 28 in Texas against the Rangers, then travel to Atlanta and Milwaukee during a nine-game, 11-day trip before playing a home game, according to the tentative schedule released Wednesday.

That eventual home opener is April 8 against the Pirates.

It’s the fourth consecutive season the Cubs will open on the road, and the second time in four years they’ll open with a designated hitter in their lineup (they opened 2016 in Anaheim against the Angels).

Mike Trout and the Angels follow the Pirates to Wrigley for a three-game series April 12-14.

As part of their American League West interleague schedule the Cubs also host the Athletics (Aug. 5-7) and Mariners (Sept. 2-3). In addition to Texas, they also travel to Seattle and Houston.

The Cubs and Sox are back to playing four games next year, with two at Wrigley Field June 18-19 and two more on the South Side July 6-7.

In addition to starting on the road, the Cubs also finish on the road. And if the division race looks anything like this year’s, it could create a decisive finish to the season with seven of their final 10 games against the Cardinals, including the final three of the season in St. Louis.