Cubs option Carl Edwards Jr. to minors, expect to put Mike Montgomery on IL

MILWAUKEE — The Cubs on Saturday optioned struggling right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. to Class AAA Iowa, just seven games into the Cubs’ worst start of a season since 1997.

The Cubs also planned to put struggling Mike Montgomery on the 10-day injured list. He had missed time early in spring training because of shoulder soreness.

Left-hander Kyle Ryan and right-hander Allen Webster — the last two relievers cut from big-league camp this spring — were expected to join the bullpen for tonight’s game in Milwaukee.

Edwards, who got the first two outs of the 10th inning of Game 7 in the 2016 World Series as a rookie, gave up a two-run homer to the first of three batters he faced in a 13-10 loss to the Brewers on Friday night.

Carl Edwards Jr.

The pitcher with one of the best arms among the relief corps had struggled with command late last season, too, and after adopting a new hesitation/toe tap in his delivery during the spring was told by MLB after the season began that the new move was illegal.

He walked both batters he faced in Atlanta the night before and has retired only five of 13 batters faced in four appearances so far this season. He’s only one in a bullpen full of pitchers who have struggled so far, producing a collective 8.89 ERA so far with three blown saves in three chances by three different pitchers.