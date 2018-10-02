Cubs’ Pedro Strop returns for wild-card game, struggling Edwards left off roster

Kirk Gibson? Willis Reed?

Would you settle for Pedro Stop?

The Cubs’ reliever since the All-Star break was activated from the disabled list Tuesday for the Cubs’ 7:05 p.m. loser-out wild-card game at Wrigley Field against the Rockies.

He hasn’t pitched since suffering a hamstring injury running out a grounder when sent to the plate to bat Sept. 13 in Washington.

Strop

Carl Edwards Jr., the often dominant setup man, was left off the roster after struggling in recent weeks with command.

As manager Joe Maddon said Monday, left-handed starter Cole Hamels also is on the roster as an emergency reliever, along with starter Kyle Hendricks.

Using Hendricks for more than an inning might take him out of play for a potential NLDS opener Thursday in Milwaukee.

Even if Hamels were needed for a lengthy outing, he would be ready on normal rest by Game 3 of the division series if the Cubs advance.

Mike Montgomery, who was in the rotation from late May through the end of the season, rejoins the bullpen for the wild-card game.

The wild-card roster includes five players who were acquired in July or August, including Hamels (trade from Texas), second baseman Daniel Murphy (from Washington) and reliever Jesse Chavez (from Texas).

Two rookies made it: infielder David Bote and reliever Randy Rosario.

The full roster: