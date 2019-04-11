Cubs move up Thursday’s game vs. Pirates to 6:35 p.m. to try to avoid rain

With thunderstorms set to hit the Chicago area late Thursday night, the Cubs have moved up the start time of tonight’s game against the Pirates to 6:35 p.m. CT. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.

Wrigley Field gates will now open at 5:05 p.m.

The current forecast for the city has storms set to hit the area sometime after 9 p.m. Rather than try to get the game in as quickly as possible with the original start time, the team is hoping to give everyone some extra breathing room with an extra 30 minutes to play.

Jose Quintana will take the mound for his third start of the season looking to rebound from a brutal outing in Milwaukee. The Brewers tied off on the right-hander for eight earned runs in three innings, causing his ERA to balloon to 10.29. He’s facing off against Pittsburgh’s Joe Musgrave, who allowed three hits in seven shutout innings against the Reds in his first start of the year.

This story will be updated with more information.