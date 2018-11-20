Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey resigns for ‘personal reasons’

The Cubs said Tuesday that pitching coach Jim Hickey — whose status has been the subject of speculation for weeks — has resigned after just one season for “personal reasons.”

The Cubs said they’ve begun a search for his replacement.

“Jim Hickey notified us [Monday] of his decision to step down as pitching coach and leave the organization for personal reasons,” team president Theo Epstein said in a statement. “We thank Jim for his season with the Cubs and his positive impact on our pitchers. Jim has our full support and we all wish him well.”

Hickey was manager Joe Maddon’s longtime pitching coach with the Tampa Bay Rays before Maddon took the Cubs’ managerial job before the 2015 season. Chris Bosio continued as pitching coach for the Cubs under Maddon for three seasons before Hickey’s hiring.