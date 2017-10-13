Cubs’ plane diverted to New Mexico on way to Los Angeles: report

After the champagne stopped flowing Thursday night, the Cubs gathered up their luggage to board their flight to Los Angeles. But the North Siders didn’t quite make it to their destination Friday morning.

The Cubs’ flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico due to an ill family member on board, according to MLB’s Jon Morosi. The family member is not in a life-threatening situation.

WSCR-670 the Score reported that the plane landed in Albuquerque around 6:30 a.m. and the team has been on the ground for three-plus hours.

The Cubs are now waiting for a new pilot as the one who was originally flying the plane ran out of allotted hours.

The Cubs' flight to Los Angeles has been diverted. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Cubs are traveling to Los Angeles from Washington D.C. and are slated to face the Dodgers in the NLCS after a thrilling Game 5 win over the Nationals.

The first game of the seven-game series is schedule for Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney